SP MLA claims threat to life, UP police files FIR

Police here have lodged an FIR against a man for issuing death threats to an MLA of the Samajwadi Party, an official said on Monday.

Hakim Lal Bind, the SP legislator from the Handia Assembly seat, has alleged that one Jagat Patel has been issuing threats to him for the last year.

''Being a people's representative, I've ignored the threats so far,'' Bind, who lodged the FIR on August 19 at Utraon Police Station, told PTI.

The MLA has given call recordings of the accused threatening him as proof to police, he said.

According to police, efforts are being made to catch the accused who is on the run.

