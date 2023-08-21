Private prayer meet in Delhi disrupted after scuffle, one held

Left Menu

A private prayer meet was disrupted following an alleged scuffle between two groups in east Delhis GTB Enclave area, police said on Monday. The alleged incident occurred around 11 am on Sunday, they added. The scuffle broke out between the people who had gathered for the prayer meet and another group.

Updated: 21-08-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 22:59 IST
A private prayer meet was disrupted following an alleged scuffle between two groups in east Delhi's GTB Enclave area, police said on Monday. The alleged incident occurred around 11 am on Sunday, they added. The scuffle broke out between the people who had gathered for the prayer meet and another group. A person has been arrested in this connection, the police said. Further investigation is underway, they added.

