Private prayer meet in Delhi disrupted after scuffle, one held

A private prayer meet was disrupted following an alleged scuffle between two groups in east Delhi's GTB Enclave area, police said on Monday. The alleged incident occurred around 11 am on Sunday, they added. The scuffle broke out between the people who had gathered for the prayer meet and another group. A person has been arrested in this connection, the police said. Further investigation is underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)