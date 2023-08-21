Banner of devotees on pilgrimage to Rajasthan temple damaged, two detained
A banner of devotees on a pilgrimage to the Khatu Shyam temple placed on a bus was allegedly damaged and the driver assaulted in Rajasthans Alwar district on Monday, police said. The police have detained two people in this connection.The devotees were on a padyatra to the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar from Alwars Ramgarh town.
- Country:
- India
A banner of devotees on a pilgrimage to the Khatu Shyam temple placed on a bus was allegedly damaged and the driver assaulted in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday, police said. The police have detained two people in this connection.
The devotees were on a padyatra to the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar from Alwar's Ramgarh town. The bus, which was following the pilgrims at distance of about 500 metres, bore a banner about the yatra.
On the way, two motorcycle-borne men allegedly stopped the bus and thrashed its driver. They also damaged the banner, the police said. Following the alleged incident, the pilgrims gathered at Ramgarh police station and demanded action against the accused. The police detained two accused -- Rashid and Shajis -- and seized a motorcycle. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alwar's Ramgarh
- Alwar
- Ramgarh
- Rashid
- Rajasthan
- Khatu Shyam
- Sikar
ALSO READ
Elevating Diamond E-Commerce to Heavenly Heights: Leading Diamond Company recognised as the Stalwart Torch Bearer and Doyen of Futuristic Digitalisation Adoption
INS Visakhapatnam, INS Trikand arrive in Dubai to conduct bilateral exercise ‘Zayed Talwar’ with UAE Navy
Cong likes 'parivarvaad', 'darbarvaad'; darbar system snatched rights of stalwarts like B R Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, Chandra Shekhar: PM Modi.
DEWA selects preferred bidder for 1,800MW sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park
Robotic Kidney Transplant Performed on a Man Aged 24 by Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet