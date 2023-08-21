Banner of devotees on pilgrimage to Rajasthan temple damaged, two detained

Left Menu

A banner of devotees on a pilgrimage to the Khatu Shyam temple placed on a bus was allegedly damaged and the driver assaulted in Rajasthans Alwar district on Monday, police said. The police have detained two people in this connection.The devotees were on a padyatra to the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar from Alwars Ramgarh town.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-08-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 23:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A banner of devotees on a pilgrimage to the Khatu Shyam temple placed on a bus was allegedly damaged and the driver assaulted in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Monday, police said. The police have detained two people in this connection.

The devotees were on a padyatra to the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar from Alwar's Ramgarh town. The bus, which was following the pilgrims at distance of about 500 metres, bore a banner about the yatra.

On the way, two motorcycle-borne men allegedly stopped the bus and thrashed its driver. They also damaged the banner, the police said. Following the alleged incident, the pilgrims gathered at Ramgarh police station and demanded action against the accused. The police detained two accused -- Rashid and Shajis -- and seized a motorcycle. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, the police said.

