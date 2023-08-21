Left Menu

UP: 3 held for duping people on pretext of providing army jobs

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 21-08-2023
UP: 3 held for duping people on pretext of providing army jobs
Three people were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the police and the military intelligence on Monday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of giving them jobs in the army, an official said.

The accused posed as army officials and targeted youngsters outside colleges, schools and coaching centres, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Pramod Kumar.

Himanshu Sharma (21), Ankur Pal (22) and Aditya Kumar Rajpoot (25), residents of Kanpur, were arrested from Swaroop Nagar area where they had come to collect money from a victim identified as Ankita Gupta, DCP added.

The matter came to light when Gupta approached army officials, including those from military intelligence, and shared with them information regarding a gang assuring youngsters of government jobs in the territorial army.

The military intelligence passed the inputs to the DCP who asked the Swaroop Nagar police to lodge an FIR on Sunday against Sharma who had introduced himself to Gupta as a major of the army.

Fake appointment letters from the army, fake identity cards, an air pistol, and forged army documents were seized from those arrested, the DCP said.

