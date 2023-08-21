Left Menu

Maharashtra: Five execute robbery of Rs 1 cr at Pune house after consulting with fortune teller for auspicious time; all 6 arrested

We have recovered Rs 76 lakh. Further probe is underway, the Pune rural police official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-08-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 23:46 IST
Five persons allegedly sought the help of a fortune-teller for an auspicious time and carried out a dacoity of more than Rs 1 crore in Baramati in Pune district, a police official said on Monday.

The five robbers struck at the house of one Sagar Gophane when he was out of town, gagged his wife and decamped with Rs 95 lakh cash and Rs 11 lakh in jewellery, he said.

''Our probe zeroed in on Sachin Jagdhane, Rayba Chavan, Ravindra Bhosale, Duryodhan alias Dipak Jadhav and Nitin More. They told us they consulted a fortune teller to get an auspicious time to execute the robbery,'' he said.

''We arrested fortune teller Ramchandra Chava for his role in the crime. We have recovered Rs 76 lakh. Further probe is underway,'' the Pune rural police official said.

