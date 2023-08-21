Maharashtra: Five execute robbery of Rs 1 cr at Pune house after consulting with fortune teller for auspicious time; all 6 arrested
We have recovered Rs 76 lakh. Further probe is underway, the Pune rural police official said.
- Country:
- India
Five persons allegedly sought the help of a fortune-teller for an auspicious time and carried out a dacoity of more than Rs 1 crore in Baramati in Pune district, a police official said on Monday.
The five robbers struck at the house of one Sagar Gophane when he was out of town, gagged his wife and decamped with Rs 95 lakh cash and Rs 11 lakh in jewellery, he said.
''Our probe zeroed in on Sachin Jagdhane, Rayba Chavan, Ravindra Bhosale, Duryodhan alias Dipak Jadhav and Nitin More. They told us they consulted a fortune teller to get an auspicious time to execute the robbery,'' he said.
''We arrested fortune teller Ramchandra Chava for his role in the crime. We have recovered Rs 76 lakh. Further probe is underway,'' the Pune rural police official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Man held with banned tobacco products worth Rs 1.97 lakh in Navi Mumbai
Waaree Energies raises Rs 1,000 cr in ValueQuest-led funding round
'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at domestic box office
Galaxy group, Sawasdee to invest Rs 1,000 cr to build luxury flats at Delhi's Lodhi Road
Individuals reporting annual income of above Rs 1 cr doubles in 2 years to 1.69 lakh