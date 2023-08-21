Left Menu

West Africa's ECOWAS rejects Niger junta's proposed three-year delay for elections

West Africa's main regional bloc ECOWAS has rejected a proposal by Niger's military junta to hold elections within three years of a July coup, an ECOWAS commissioner said on Monday. Junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani said over the weekend that the military government that seized power on July 26 would launch a national dialogue to consult on a transition back to democracy that "should last no longer than three years".

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 23:55 IST
West Africa's ECOWAS rejects Niger junta's proposed three-year delay for elections

West Africa's main regional bloc ECOWAS has rejected a proposal by Niger's military junta to hold elections within three years of a July coup, an ECOWAS commissioner said on Monday.

Junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani said over the weekend that the military government that seized power on July 26 would launch a national dialogue to consult on a transition back to democracy that "should last no longer than three years". He spoke on Saturday evening, after an ECOWAS delegation met both Tiani and toppled President Mohamed Bazoum in the capital Niamey earlier that day.

ECOWAS Commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah told Reuters on Monday that the bloc's position remained clear. "Release Bazoum without preconditions, restore constitutional order without further delay," he said via WhatsApp in response to a query about the proposed elections delay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023