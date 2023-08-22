Left Menu

Eight dead in car crash in southern Russia, including four children

Eight people, including four children, have died after two cars collided in southern Rostov region in Russia, the local governor said on Monday evening. "As a result of a head-on collision of two cars, eight people were killed, including four children," Vasiliy Golubev said in his Telegram channel. Golubev provided no details of the accident.

Golubev provided no details of the accident. According to the Interfax news agency both cars were Russian- made Ladas - a Lada Priora and a Lada 2114.

