Eight dead in car crash in southern Russia, including four children
Eight people, including four children, have died after two cars collided in southern Rostov region in Russia, the local governor said on Monday evening. "As a result of a head-on collision of two cars, eight people were killed, including four children," Vasiliy Golubev said in his Telegram channel. Golubev provided no details of the accident.
Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 00:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 00:13 IST
Eight people, including four children, have died after two cars collided in southern Rostov region in Russia, the local governor said on Monday evening. "As a result of a head-on collision of two cars, eight people were killed, including four children," Vasiliy Golubev said in his Telegram channel.
Golubev provided no details of the accident. According to the Interfax news agency both cars were Russian- made Ladas - a Lada Priora and a Lada 2114.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vasiliy Golubev
- Golubev
- Telegram
- Rostov
- Russia
- Ladas - a Lada Priora
- Interfax
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iraq to unblock Telegram app as platform responded to security requirements -statement
Iraq to unblock Telegram app as platform responded to security requirements -statement
Somalia bans TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet over 'horrific' content, misinformation
Somalia bans TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet over 'horrific' content, misinformation
Somalia's govt says it intends to shut down access to TikTok, Telegram over content concerns