US State Dept OKs possible sale of Apache helicopters to Poland for $12 bln -Pentagon
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of AH-64E Apache helicopters and related equipment to Poland in a deal valued at up to $12 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.
