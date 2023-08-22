Left Menu

US State Dept OKs possible sale of Apache helicopters to Poland for $12 bln -Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of AH-64E Apache helicopters and related equipment to Poland in a deal valued at up to $12 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday. NATO-member Poland has requested 96 of the Apache attack helicopters and related equipment, including 1,844 Hellfire missiles and 508 Stinger missiles, the Pentagon said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 01:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 01:06 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of AH-64E Apache helicopters and related equipment to Poland in a deal valued at up to $12 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

NATO-member Poland has requested 96 of the Apache attack helicopters and related equipment, including 1,844 Hellfire missiles and 508 Stinger missiles, the Pentagon said. Poland has made boosting its military a priority following Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified the U.S. Congress of the possible sale on Monday. Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The Pentagon said Boeing and Lockheed Martin are the prime contractors for the weapons.

