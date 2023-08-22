Left Menu

Trump faces $200,000 bond, order not to make threats, in Georgia election case

Donald Trump will face a $200,000 bond and orders not to send threatening social media messages as the former U.S. president awaits trial in Georgia on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, a court filing on Monday showed. The document, a bond agreement signed by Trump's attorneys and Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis, sets out release terms including restrictions on intimidating witnesses and obstructing justice.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 02:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 02:09 IST
Trump faces $200,000 bond, order not to make threats, in Georgia election case

Donald Trump will face a $200,000 bond and orders not to send threatening social media messages as the former U.S. president awaits trial in Georgia on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, a court filing on Monday showed.

The document, a bond agreement signed by Trump's attorneys and Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis, sets out release terms including restrictions on intimidating witnesses and obstructing justice. "The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," states the order, signed by Fulton County Superior Court judge Scott McAfee.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and 18 co-defendants were indicted in the Georgia case on Aug. 14. Willis gave them until Friday at noon ET (1600 GMT) to surrender to charges against them or face arrest. Prosecutors in the case have proposed that the trial start on March 4, 2024, while Trump's lawyers have asked for a 2026 trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
2
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023