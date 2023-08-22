Left Menu

Syrian TV says Israel attacks targets around Damascus

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 02:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 02:35 IST
The Syrian state television channel said late on Monday that Israel had attacked targets on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus.

State TV did not give any more details about the targets of the attack but the semi-official newspaper, Al Watan, said on its website that "Damascus international airport was unaffected. Israel has for years carried out attacks on what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in a civil war that started in 2011.

