Russia military says it downed two Ukrainian drones near Crimea
Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 02:48 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 02:48 IST
The Russian Defence Ministry said early on Tuesday the military jammed two Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea on Monday night.
The drones crashed into the water at around 23.00 local time (20.00 GMT), 40 kilometres to the northwest from Crimea, the military said in a statement.
