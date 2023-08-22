Left Menu

Syria's state media reports Israeli airstrikes near the capital, Damascus

An Israeli air attack Aug. 7 on suburbs of Damascus reportedly killed four soldiers.Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment in its northern neighbor, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges them.Israel has also targeted the international airports in Damascus and the northern Syrian city of Aleppo several times over the past few years, often putting it out of commission.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 22-08-2023 02:59 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 02:59 IST
Syria's state media reports Israeli airstrikes near the capital, Damascus
Israeli's military staged airstrikes near Syria's capita late Monday, Syrian state media reported. There was no immediate word on any casualties.

State TV said that "an Israeli aggression is targeting suburbs of the capital Damascus,'' but gave no further details. State news agency SANA said Syrian air defenses were activated against "hostile targets" near Damascus.

An Israeli air attack Aug. 7 on suburbs of Damascus reportedly killed four soldiers.

Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment in its northern neighbor, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges them.

Israel has also targeted the international airports in Damascus and the northern Syrian city of Aleppo several times over the past few years, often putting it out of commission.

