North Korea says to launch satellite between Aug 24-31 over Yellow Sea -Japan Coast Guard
North Korea has said it will launch a satellite between Aug. 24-31 in the direction of the Yellow Sea and East China Sea, the Japanese Coast Guard said on Tuesday.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on relevant ministries to cooperate in gathering information and said Japan would cooperate with South Korea and the United States on the matter, NHK public television reported. North Korea launched a satellite on May 31 that ended up plunging into the sea.
