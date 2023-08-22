Court revives Alabama ban on transgender youth treatment, judge blocks Georgia law

A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived a Republican-backed Alabama law banning the use of puberty blocking drugs and hormones to treat gender dysphoria in transgender minors, a day after a judge blocked a similar Georgia law.

A three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the families and physicians challenging the law "have not presented any authority that supports the existence of a constitutional right" for parents to treat their children with "transitioning medications subject to medically accepted standards." U.S. Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa, writing for the panel, said Alabama has "a compelling interest in protecting children from drugs, particularly those for which there is uncertainty regarding benefits, recent surges in use, and irreversible effects."

All three judges on the panel were appointed by former President Donald Trump, a Republican. The administration of current President Joe Biden, a Democrat, intervened in the case on the side of the families. Jeff Doss, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said his clients were disappointed and considering an appeal.

The office Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall did not immediately comment. U.S. District Judge Liles Burke, also a Trump appointee, had issued a preliminary order

blocking the Alabama law last May.

The 11th Circuit's ruling came a day after U.S. District Judge Sarah Geraghty in Atlanta issued an injunction blocking a similar Georgia law in response to a challenge by parents of transgender children. Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr, a Republican who is defending the law, said he planned to appeal. That appeal will also be heard by the 11th Circuit.

Geraghty, a Biden appointee, said the ban was discriminatory because it "places a special burden on transgender minors because their gender identity does not match their birth sex." Republican lawmakers in several states have passed such laws restricting medical treatments for transgender minors. Many have been blocked in court challenges, though the cases are in early stages, with judges finding they discriminate by sex and interfere with parents' right to direct their children's treatment.

Supporters of the laws say so-called gender-affirming treatments like puberty blockers and hormones are unproven and risky, while opponents say they have been shown to improve mental health in transgender children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)