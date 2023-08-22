Left Menu

IED recovered on J-K highway in Jammu, defused

The technical examination of object initiated immediately, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP, Jammu Chandan Kohli said.The traffic was suspended on the highway.The suspicious object, which was found at the Panjgrain area, was an Improvised Explosive Device IED, SSP said.The bomb disposal squad was called on the spot and IED has been destroyed through a controlled mechanism, SSP said.A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-08-2023 06:04 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 06:04 IST
IED recovered on J-K highway in Jammu, defused
  • Country:
  • India

An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by suspected terrorists on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway was detected and defused by security personnel on the outskirts of Jammu capital city, thereby averting a major tragedy.

''A suspicious object has been spotted alongside the highway at Panjrain area of Nagrota in Jammu. The technical examination of object initiated immediately'', Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu Chandan Kohli said.

The traffic was suspended on the highway.

The suspicious object, which was found at the Panjgrain area, was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)'', SSP said.

The bomb disposal squad was called on the spot and IED has been destroyed through a controlled mechanism, SSP said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, he said. Traffic was restored on the highway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
2
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023