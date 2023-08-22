Left Menu

Admin imposes restrictions under section 144 near Sarore toll plaza in Samba 

PTI | Samba | Updated: 22-08-2023 06:16 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 06:16 IST
Admin imposes restrictions under section 144 near Sarore toll plaza in Samba 
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration of Samba has imposed restriction under section 144 CrPc near Sarore toll plaza in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district following massive protests by Yuva Rajput sabha to close it down.

The section 144 was imposed by District Magistrate Samba Abhishek Sharma in around toll plaza late in the night, the officials said. The announcements of restriction near toll plaza was made by the police through speaker fitted vehicle.

They also made an appeal to the protesting YRS activists to vacate the toll plaza, where they had been holding protests amid sit-in since afternoon.

Several activists were also detained by the police.

Hundreds of activists held protests over removal of toll plaza at Sarore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
2
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023