Russian military downed two drones near Moscow - mayor
Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 06:17 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 06:17 IST
Russian air defence systems brought down two combat drones to the west of the Russian capital early on Tuesday, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
The drones were downed over the town of Krasnogorsk and the settlement of Chastsy, he said.
A Reuters reporter who was near Chastsy said that she heard four blasts after 3 a.m. (0000 GMT).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Krasnogorsk
- Sergei Sobyanin
- Russian
- Chastsy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia blasts Saudi Arabia talks on ending war in Ukraine after Moscow gets no invitation to attend
Russian officials say 2 drones approaching Moscow were shot down overnight and blame Ukraine
Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near Moscow - defence ministry
Russian officials say 2 drones approaching Moscow were shot down overnight and blame Ukraine
Russia says 13 Ukrainian drones downed near Crimea and Moscow