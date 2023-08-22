Russian military downed two drones near Moscow - mayor

Russian air defence systems brought down two combat drones to the west of the Russian capital early on Tuesday, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The drones were downed over the town of Krasnogorsk and the settlement of Chastsy, he said.

A Reuters reporter who was near Chastsy said that she heard four blasts after 3 a.m. (0000 GMT).

