Cambodia legislature approves Hun Manet as new prime minister

Cambodia's National Assembly on Tuesday approved Hun Manet as the country's new prime minister, in a historic transfer of power from his father Hun Sen after 38 years in charge of the Southeast Asian nation.

Hun Manet, 45, a Western-educated, four-star military general, won the support of an overwhelming majority of the 125 lawmakers present.

