Cambodia legislature approves Hun Manet as new prime minister

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 07:15 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 07:15 IST
Cambodia's National Assembly on Tuesday approved Hun Manet as the country's new prime minister, in a historic transfer of power from his father Hun Sen after 38 years in charge of the Southeast Asian nation.

Hun Manet, 45, a Western-educated, four-star military general, won the support of an overwhelming majority of the 125 lawmakers present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

