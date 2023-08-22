Plane carrying Thailand's exiled ex-PM Thaksin lands in Bangkok - media, live TV
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 22-08-2023 07:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 07:35 IST
A jet reported by Thai media to be carrying the fugitive former premier Thaksin Shinawatra touched down at an airport in Bangkok on Tuesday, according to live television footage.
Thaksin, who was ousted in a coup and jailed in absentia in 2008 for abuse of power, has been in self-exile for 17 years and was due to be detained on arrival, according to police.
