Convoy escorting Thai ex-PM Thaksin arrives at Supreme Court

A police convoy escorting Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was seen arriving at the country's Supreme Court on Tuesday, after his return home from 17 years of self-imposed exile.

Thaksin, 74, who fled into exile in 2008 to avoid jail, is due to hear the sentences against him, according to police. Those include abuse of power and corruption, among others. He has denied wrongdoing.

