Russia says its warplane destroyed Ukrainian reconnaissance boat in Black Sea
Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 09:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 09:05 IST
Russia's defence ministry said early on Tuesday that a Russian warplane destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance boat in the Black Sea.
The ship sailed near Russian gas production facilities, the military said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
