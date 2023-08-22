Left Menu

J-K: Restrictions imposed near Sarore toll plaza in Samba after protest by 'Yuva Rajput Sabha'

PTI | Samba | Updated: 22-08-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 10:12 IST
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district have imposed restrictions on the movement of people near Sarore toll plaza following a protest by an outfit called 'Yuva Rajput Sabha' demanding its removal.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which forbids the gathering of four or more people at a particular place, was imposed by Samba District Magistrate Abhishek Sharma in and around the toll plaza late Monday night, officials said.

On Monday, hundreds of Yuva Rajput Sabha activists held a protest demanding the removal of the toll plaza. Some of them even tried to damage the structure and the police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse them.

The protestors said the toll plaza has been set up in violation of the rules.

Many other organisations, including trade bodies, have also demanded the removal of the toll plaza, saying people have to pay an unnecessary toll while moving of out of their homes for essential work.

Police also detained some outfit activists during the night after they sat on a dharna outside the toll plaza.

