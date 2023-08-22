Left Menu

Dale Robert La Hood appointed as High Court Judge

Justice La Hood became a partner of Luke Cunningham Clere in 2007, and has been chair of the firm’s governance board since April 2023. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-08-2023 10:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 10:44 IST
Dale Robert La Hood appointed as High Court Judge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Wellington barrister and solicitor Dale Robert La Hood has been appointed a Judge of the High Court, Attorney‑General David Parker announced today.

As a Crown prosecutor and litigator at Wellington firm Luke Cunningham Clere, Justice La Hood has focused on the prosecution of serious crime such as sexual abuse, complex fraud and homicide. He has also acted for public organisations in areas such as human rights, regulatory enforcement, professional discipline, and health.

Justice La Hood became a partner of Luke Cunningham Clere in 2007, and has been chair of the firm’s governance board since April 2023. 

After graduating from Victoria University in 1994, he began his career the following year with Levin firm Todd Whitehouse as a criminal defence lawyer and litigator.

In 1999 Justice La Hood relocated to the United Kingdom, working in civil litigation and public law with London firms Vizard Oldham Solicitors and Hartfields Solicitors, primarily in the areas of insurance, professional indemnity and public law.

From 2001 to 2006 Justice La Hood was a criminal defence lawyer and litigator with Sladden Cochrane & Co in Wellington. His work included regular appearances before the courts on criminal, civil, human rights, and public law matters.

Justice La Hood will take up his appointment on 24 October 2023, sitting in Wellington.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
2
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023