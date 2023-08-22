Dale Robert La Hood appointed as High Court Judge

Wellington barrister and solicitor Dale Robert La Hood has been appointed a Judge of the High Court, Attorney‑General David Parker announced today.

As a Crown prosecutor and litigator at Wellington firm Luke Cunningham Clere, Justice La Hood has focused on the prosecution of serious crime such as sexual abuse, complex fraud and homicide. He has also acted for public organisations in areas such as human rights, regulatory enforcement, professional discipline, and health.

Justice La Hood became a partner of Luke Cunningham Clere in 2007, and has been chair of the firm’s governance board since April 2023.

After graduating from Victoria University in 1994, he began his career the following year with Levin firm Todd Whitehouse as a criminal defence lawyer and litigator.

In 1999 Justice La Hood relocated to the United Kingdom, working in civil litigation and public law with London firms Vizard Oldham Solicitors and Hartfields Solicitors, primarily in the areas of insurance, professional indemnity and public law.

From 2001 to 2006 Justice La Hood was a criminal defence lawyer and litigator with Sladden Cochrane & Co in Wellington. His work included regular appearances before the courts on criminal, civil, human rights, and public law matters.

Justice La Hood will take up his appointment on 24 October 2023, sitting in Wellington.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)