Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin to serve 8 years in jail - court statement

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 22-08-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 10:25 IST
Thaksin Shinawatra Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Thailand

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who returned from self-exile on Tuesday, will serve a total of eight years in prison, according to a statement by the Supreme Court.

The jail term covers three different cases for abuse of power and malfeasance, illegally ordering a state-run bank to issue a foreign loan, and illegally holding shares via nominees. Thaksin was taken to the Supreme Court earlier on Tuesday.

