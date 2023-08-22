Left Menu

UP court sentences man to 12 years in jail in rape case

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 22-08-2023 10:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 10:27 IST
UP court sentences man to 12 years in jail in rape case
Representative image
A man has been sentenced to 12-year imprisonment by a court here for raping a girl in a village in the district three years ago, an official said on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Mahesh Chandra Verma on Monday convicted Deepak Singh and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on him, Superintendent of Police S Anand said on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, Singh, a resident of Barauli village, raped the girl on the pretext of marriage. A case was subsequently registered against him on March 24, 2020.

