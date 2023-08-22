Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 22-08-2023 11:04 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 11:00 IST
Nuh violence accused held after gunfight
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man allegedly involved in communal violence in Nuh was arrested after a brief encounter with police in the Tauru area of the district, officials said on Monday.

He has been identified as Aamir, a resident of Didhara village, they said.

A search operation was launched following inputs that the accused, along with his associates, was hiding in the Aravalli hills near Tauru, police said.

The accused opened fire at the police and in retaliatory firing, he received a bullet injury in his leg, they said, adding the accused was nabbed and placed under arrest.

He was admitted to Nalhar Medical College for treatment, they said.

Police said the search is on for other communal violence accused hiding in the hills. A country-made pistol and five cartridges were recovered from Aamir's possession, they said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

