Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man gets 2-year rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping child

Judge P M Gupta, of the special court hearing cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused Vishal Suresh Valantra 35, from Diva area in Thane.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-08-2023 11:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 11:02 IST
Maharashtra: Man gets 2-year rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping child
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to two years' rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping a four-year-old child in 2013. Judge P M Gupta, of the special court hearing cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused Vishal Suresh Valantra (35), from Diva area in Thane. A copy of the order passed on July 31 was made available on Tuesday. The judge said the prosecution has proved charges against the accused for which he needs to be convicted and sentenced.

As regards the charges of sexual harassment of the child, the court answered the point in negative as it was ''not proved by the prosecution'', according to the order.

Special Public Prosecutor Varsha R Chandane told the court that the accused and the victim, who was then studying in kindergarten, resided in the same locality in Diva. On November 23, 2013, the accused kidnapped the boy from near his house where he was playing and also voluntarily caused hurt to the child, the prosecution said. The judge in his order said, “The offence committed by accused is a serious one as it was committed on a child, therefore it is not suitable to extend benefits of the Probation of Offenders Act to him. The accused does not deserve any sympathy for releasing him by imposing lessor punishment or on probation of good conduct.'' Apart from that, the imposition of inadequate sentence would do more harm to the public system to undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law, the court said. ''Thus, while imposition of the sentence, I have considered the gravity of offence, circumstances under which the offence was committed, and age, character and criminal background of the accused,'' the judge said.

''I come to the conclusion that two years rigorous imprisonment with fine for the offence punishable under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and three months rigorous imprisonment for the offence punishable under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC would be sufficient,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
2
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023