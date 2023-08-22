Six Pakistani soldiers killed in exchange of fire with militants - army
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 22-08-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 15:07 IST
Six Pakistani soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with militants on Tuesday near the Afghan border, the army said.
The army statement said the incident took place in North Waziristan, which also killed four militants.
