Maharashtra: Man repeatedly rapes woman in Palghar, circulates video on social media; three booked

A woman from Maharashtras Palghar district was allegedly repeatedly raped by a man, who shot a video of the act and circulated it on social media, police said on Tuesday. He repeatedly raped the woman and shot a video of her, which he then circulated on social media, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-08-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 15:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman from Maharashtra's Palghar district was allegedly repeatedly raped by a man, who shot a video of the act and circulated it on social media, police said on Tuesday. The police on Monday registered an offence under section 376(2)(n) (rape committed repeatedly on the same woman) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (IT) Act against the accused man and two others for their involvement in the crime, an official said.

The accused befriended the victim, who is married. He repeatedly raped the woman and shot a video of her, which he then circulated on social media, he said. The woman approached the police with a complaint after she found out about the video, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

