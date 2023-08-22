Left Menu

Russia's Prigozhin posts first video since mutiny, hints he is in Africa

The video is accompanied by a telephone number for those who want to join the group. Wagner is already present in Niger's neighbour Mali, where its fighters were hired in 2021 by a military junta which has ordered out French troops and U.N. peacekeepers who had been helping the Malian army battle Islamist insurgents for a decade.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-08-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 15:22 IST
Russia's Prigozhin posts first video since mutiny, hints he is in Africa
Yevgeny Prigozhin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin posted his first video address since leading a short-lived mutiny in late June, appearing in a social media clip which he suggested was shot in Africa.

In the video, posted on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner group on Monday, Prigozhin speaks of making Russia greater on all continents and Africa more free. It is likely to exacerbate Western fears that Wagner could expand its African operations after a coup in Niger that has taken on anti-Western overtones. Prigozhin is seen standing in a desert area in camouflage with a rifle in his hands. In the distance are armed men and a pickup truck.

Reuters was not able to geolocate or verify the date of the video. Prigozhin's comments and some posts in the pro-Wagner channels suggested it was filmed in Africa. "The temperature is +50 - everything as we like. The Wagner PMC (private military company) makes Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa - more free," Prigozhin says in the video.

"Justice and happiness - for the African people, we're making life a nightmare for ISIS and al Qaeda and other bandits," he says. He then says Wagner is recruiting people and the group "will fulfil the tasks that were set". The video is accompanied by a telephone number for those who want to join the group.

Wagner is already present in Niger's neighbour Mali, where its fighters were hired in 2021 by a military junta which has ordered out French troops and U.N. peacekeepers who had been helping the Malian army battle Islamist insurgents for a decade. U.N. sanctions monitors alleged in a report in August that Malian troops and their Russian partners were using violence against women and other grave human rights abuses to spread terror.

Wagner and Mali have denied this, as well as accusations that they executed at least 500 people in a village last year. In Niger, where U.S., French, German and Italian troops are stationed as part of international efforts to contain the Islamists, a junta that seized power on July 26 has been using anti-French rhetoric in its broadcasts. Mali's military government has given support to Niger's coup leaders.

Pro-coup demonstrators in Niamey have waved Russian flags, adding to Western countries' fears that Niger could follow Mali's lead and replace their troops with Wagner fighters. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for a return to constitutional order in Niger, while Prigozhin has welcomed the coup.

Prigozhin's video appeared on the eve of a BRICS summit in South Africa where efforts by some members to strengthen and possibly expand the bloc as a counterweight to the West are on the agenda. Putin will take part virtually, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected in person. The future of Wagner and Prigozhin has been unclear since he led a short mutiny against the Russian defence establishment in late June and the Kremlin said he and some of his fighters - who have fought in some of the fiercest battles of the Ukraine war - would leave for Belarus.

Since the mutiny, some Wagner fighters have moved to Belarus and started training the army there. In comments published in late July, Prigozhin also said Wagner was ready to further increase its presence in Africa. As well as Mali, Wagner is active in Central African Republic and Libya. Western nations say it is also present in Sudan, though it denies this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023