DRI seizes 'amphetamine-type substance' worth Rs 24 cr from passenger at Nagpur airport; 2 held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized 3.07 kg of amphetamine-type substance worth more than Rs 24 crore from an Indian passenger who arrived from Nairobi via Sharjah at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 15:24 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 3.07 kg of ''amphetamine-type substance'' worth more than Rs 24 crore from an Indian passenger who arrived from Nairobi via Sharjah at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday. Besides the Indian passenger, a Nigerian, who was the intended recipient of the contraband, was later arrested from Delhi in a follow-up operation. Based on specific information, officials of DRI, Nagpur, on Sunday intercepted an Indian national who had arrived from Nairobi through Sharjah at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, he said.

The passenger had concealed the contraband in a hollow metal roller packed in a carton box which was kept in his baggage. During the search, officials recovered an ''amphetamine-type substance'' weighing 3.07 kg, the official said. The passenger was arrested and remanded to the DRI custody by the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Nagpur, he said. ''Later, a Nigerian who was the intended recipient of the contraband was arrested from Subhash Nagar area of West Delhi on Monday in a follow-up operation,'' the official added.

