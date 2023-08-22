Left Menu

Iran builds advanced Mohajer drone with enhanced range - state media

Iran has built an advanced homemade drone named Mohajer-10 with an enhanced flight range and duration as well as a greater payload, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday. The drone has an operational range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles) and can fly for up to 24 hours, media said.

Iran builds advanced Mohajer drone with enhanced range - state media
The drone has an operational range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles) and can fly for up to 24 hours, media said. Its payload can reach 300 kg (661 pounds), double the capacity of the "Mohajer-6" drone. A video released on Tuesday by Iranian media displayed the drone among other military hardware, with text saying "prepare your shelters" in both Hebrew and Persian.

Published on Iran's military industry day, the video's text reflects simmering tensions between arch foes Iran and Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying on Monday that Tehran has funded and encouraged a series of recent deadly attacks against Israelis. U.S. officials have accused Iran of providing Mohajer-6 drones, among other unmanned aerial vehicles, to Russia in its war against Ukraine. Tehran denies this.

 

