Iran builds advanced Mohajer drone with enhanced range - state media
Iran has built an advanced homemade drone named Mohajer-10 with an enhanced flight range and duration as well as a greater payload, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday. The drone has an operational range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles) and can fly for up to 24 hours, media said.
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran has built an advanced homemade drone named Mohajer-10 with an enhanced flight range and duration as well as a greater payload, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.
The drone has an operational range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles) and can fly for up to 24 hours, media said. Its payload can reach 300 kg (661 pounds), double the capacity of the "Mohajer-6" drone. A video released on Tuesday by Iranian media displayed the drone among other military hardware, with text saying "prepare your shelters" in both Hebrew and Persian.
Published on Iran's military industry day, the video's text reflects simmering tensions between arch foes Iran and Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying on Monday that Tehran has funded and encouraged a series of recent deadly attacks against Israelis. U.S. officials have accused Iran of providing Mohajer-6 drones, among other unmanned aerial vehicles, to Russia in its war against Ukraine. Tehran denies this.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russia to evacuate village for first lunar lander mission in half century
Ukraine says woman killed in Russian shelling of Kherson
Russia destroys drone over Kaluga region - local governor
Ukraine says three killed in Russian shelling of Kherson, Kharkiv region
Russian rouble slides to over 16-month low past 96 vs dollar