Left Menu

Jammu Kashmir Dogra Samaj, Mumbai Commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas with a Grand Event in Vashi, Navi Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 15:28 IST
Jammu Kashmir Dogra Samaj, Mumbai Commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas with a Grand Event in Vashi, Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Jammu Kashmir Dogra Samaj, Mumbai organized a remarkable program which started from 6:30 pm onwards at Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The event paid homage to the heroes of Kargil and celebrated the indomitable spirit of the Indian armed forces.

Kargil is not just a mountain; it is a living history. The program, organized by the Dogra Samaj Trust, aimed to remind the nation of the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers during the Kargil conflict and to express gratitude for their selfless service.

The esteemed gathering was graced by prominent personalities, including: MLA Shri Ganesh Naik from Airoli Constituency, Smt Shreya Bharatiya, Smt Sarika Mahotra, Shri Gagan Mahotra and Krushna Pandit - President of Dogra Samaj Trust, Nidhi Dogra - Advisor at Dogra Samaj Trust, Mukesh Rushi - Advisor at Dogra Samaj Trust and Priti Sapru Advisor at Dogra Samaj Trust, also the program was supported by Nidhi Sharma Coordinator at Jammu Kashmir Dogra Samaj, and it was supported by other team members: Pawan Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Devraj Sharma, Gulshan Sharma, Shyam Salariya, Rohit Sharma, Jagdish, Prakash Sharma and Sanjay Sharma.

The esteemed Chief Guest, MLA Shri Ganesh Naik from Airoli Constituency, delivered a heartfelt address urging everyone to wholeheartedly support the people of Dogra Samaj in every possible way.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with a large number of attendees from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and various other places. The program was an immense success and left attendees inspired and filled with pride for the nation and its courageous defenders.

The Jammu Kashmir Dogra Samaj, Mumbai expressed deep gratitude to all the participants, guests, and supporters for making the event a power-packed and memorable one.

For more information and future events, please visit the official website: https://dograsamaj.com/ About Jammu Kashmir Dogra Samaj, Mumbai: Jammu Kashmir Dogra Samaj, Mumbai is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage of the Dogra community while actively contributing to the welfare of society. The organization aims to unite people from various walks of life and celebrate the rich diversity of Indian culture.

Media Contact: Gagan Mahotra gaganmahotra@gmail.com https://www.dreamworth.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2190149/Jammu_Kashmir_Dogra_Samaj_Mumbai.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023