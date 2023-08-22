Jammu Kashmir Dogra Samaj, Mumbai Commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas with a Grand Event in Vashi, Navi Mumbai

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Jammu Kashmir Dogra Samaj, Mumbai organized a remarkable program which started from 6:30 pm onwards at Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The event paid homage to the heroes of Kargil and celebrated the indomitable spirit of the Indian armed forces.

Kargil is not just a mountain; it is a living history. The program, organized by the Dogra Samaj Trust, aimed to remind the nation of the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers during the Kargil conflict and to express gratitude for their selfless service.

The esteemed gathering was graced by prominent personalities, including: MLA Shri Ganesh Naik from Airoli Constituency, Smt Shreya Bharatiya, Smt Sarika Mahotra, Shri Gagan Mahotra and Krushna Pandit - President of Dogra Samaj Trust, Nidhi Dogra - Advisor at Dogra Samaj Trust, Mukesh Rushi - Advisor at Dogra Samaj Trust and Priti Sapru Advisor at Dogra Samaj Trust, also the program was supported by Nidhi Sharma Coordinator at Jammu Kashmir Dogra Samaj, and it was supported by other team members: Pawan Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Devraj Sharma, Gulshan Sharma, Shyam Salariya, Rohit Sharma, Jagdish, Prakash Sharma and Sanjay Sharma.

The esteemed Chief Guest, MLA Shri Ganesh Naik from Airoli Constituency, delivered a heartfelt address urging everyone to wholeheartedly support the people of Dogra Samaj in every possible way.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with a large number of attendees from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and various other places. The program was an immense success and left attendees inspired and filled with pride for the nation and its courageous defenders.

The Jammu Kashmir Dogra Samaj, Mumbai expressed deep gratitude to all the participants, guests, and supporters for making the event a power-packed and memorable one.

For more information and future events, please visit the official website: https://dograsamaj.com/ About Jammu Kashmir Dogra Samaj, Mumbai: Jammu Kashmir Dogra Samaj, Mumbai is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage of the Dogra community while actively contributing to the welfare of society. The organization aims to unite people from various walks of life and celebrate the rich diversity of Indian culture.

