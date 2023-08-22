Ramaphosa says South Africa and China have similar views on BRICS expansion
Reuters | Pretoria | Updated: 22-08-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 15:29 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday during a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping that South Africa and China had similar views on the expansion of the membership of the BRICS group of emerging economies.
