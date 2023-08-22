Ukraine needs military assistance overcoming massive mine belt - German minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-08-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 15:39 IST
A massive belt of land mines laid by Russian military in south-eastern Ukraine is hampering Ukrainian soldiers and Kyiv has made clear that it needs equipment to help it get across, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.
"We are currently discussing how we can meet this request, not only as Germans but jointly with other partners," she said at a press conference in Berlin alongside her Estonian counterpart.
