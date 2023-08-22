Left Menu

TTP militants attack security convoy in northwest Pakistan; kill 6 soldiers

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 22-08-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 15:45 IST
TTP militants attack security convoy in northwest Pakistan; kill 6 soldiers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least six Pakistani soldiers and four terrorists were killed on Tuesday when the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants attacked a convoy of security forces in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the military.

The attack occurred in the Asman Manza area of the South Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan when armed TTP militants opened fire at a convoy, killing six soldiers, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said.

The ISPR said that four terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire, while two were injured.

The banned TTP has accepted responsibility for the attack.

A ''sanitisation operation'' is underway in the area to eliminate any other terrorists, the statement said.

The TTP was set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007.

Recently, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by the banned terror outfit.

Last month, two policemen were killed and as many injured when TTP militants attacked a police checkpoint in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

On January 30, a Pakistan Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers in a mosque in Peshawar, killing 101 people and injuring more than 200 others.

In February, TTP militants stormed the Karachi Police chief's office in Pakistan's most populous city, sparking gunfire that killed three rebels and four others, including two police constables.

The outfit, which is believed to be close to Al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

The TTP also orchestrated the heinous Army Public School attack in Peshawar in 2014, in which over 130 students were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023