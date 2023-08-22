African Union suspends Niger from all its activities following coup
Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 15:51 IST
The African Union's Peace and Security Council said in a communique that Niger had been immediately suspended from all African Union activities following a coup on July 26.
