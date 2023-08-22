Left Menu

Govt extends tenure of DIG, two SPs in CBI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 15:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 15:54 IST
Govt extends tenure of DIG, two SPs in CBI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Tuesday extended the tenure of Mohit Gupta, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Central Bureau of Investigation, till September next year, an official order said.

Gupta is a 2006-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

The competent authority has approved an extension of Gupta's tenure as DIG, CBI, for a further period of one year from September 4, 2023 to September 3, 2024, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The tenures of Raguramarajan A and Vidyut Vikash -- both superintendents of police (SPs) -- have also been extended.

Raguramarajan, a 2012-batch IPS officer of the Nagaland cadre, has been given a two-year extension as the SP, CBI, from September 16, 2023 to September 15, 2025, the order said.

The tenure of Vikash, a 2008-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (customs and central excise), has been extended beyond September 1, 2023, till February 19, 2024, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023