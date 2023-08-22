Govt extends tenure of DIG, two SPs in CBI

The Centre on Tuesday extended the tenure of Mohit Gupta, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Central Bureau of Investigation, till September next year, an official order said.

Gupta is a 2006-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

The competent authority has approved an extension of Gupta's tenure as DIG, CBI, for a further period of one year from September 4, 2023 to September 3, 2024, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The tenures of Raguramarajan A and Vidyut Vikash -- both superintendents of police (SPs) -- have also been extended.

Raguramarajan, a 2012-batch IPS officer of the Nagaland cadre, has been given a two-year extension as the SP, CBI, from September 16, 2023 to September 15, 2025, the order said.

The tenure of Vikash, a 2008-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (customs and central excise), has been extended beyond September 1, 2023, till February 19, 2024, it said.

