Left Menu

Truck driver killed after speeding cab hits him

A truck driver died on Tuesday after he was allegedly hit by a speeding cab while he was changing the tyre of his vehicle in south Delhis Fatehpur Beri area, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 15:58 IST
Truck driver killed after speeding cab hits him
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A truck driver died on Tuesday after he was allegedly hit by a speeding cab while he was changing the tyre of his vehicle in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, police said. A PCR call was received regarding the accident around 5 am, they said. ''We found that the cab hit the truck from backside when the truck driver was changing a punctured tyre,'' a senior police officer said.

The injured was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors. The victim has been identified as Ram Prakash (35), a resident of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said. A case under IPC sections of 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at the Fatehpur Beri Police Station, he said. The accused Gopal Narayan Mishra (38), a resident of Palam Colony, has been arrested, the officer said. The accused told police that he lost control of the vehicle after having dozed off, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023