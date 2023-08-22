Defence Correspondents Course 2023 commences at ENC, Visakhapatnam

The 2023 edition of Defence Correspondents Course (DCC), a three week course conducted by the Ministry of Defence for select journalists from National and Regional Media organisations, commenced at Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Visakhapatnam on 21 August 2023. Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena AVSM, NM Chief of Staff, ENC delivered the inaugural address and Shri A Bharat Bhushan Babu, Spokesperson (MoD) and Additional Director General (Media & Communication) gave an insight into Defence Journalism of the course at the Maritime Warfare Center. The aim of DCC is to bring media and military closer and enable a pool of journalists at all levels to have better appreciation of the Armed Forces and are cognizant of the domain when reporting on stories relating to the maritime environment.

During the one-week naval attachment, the participants will be addressed by subject matter experts from within the Navy and the Coast Guard. They will acquaint the journalists with various aspects of the Navy including naval operations, naval diplomacy, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief and the organisational structure of the Navy and Coast Guard. As part of the course, the participants visited the Indian Naval ship and submarine on 21 Aug 2023 and they were briefed on various facets of life onboard. The participants will also have a scheduled tour at Naval Dockyard, Naval Air Station and onboard Coast Guard ships at Visakhapatnam in this week. A sea sortie onboard a front-line warship of the Indian Navy is the highlight of the naval leg of the course, which will provide the journalists an insight into naval operations at sea.

