Turkish foreign minister to visit Ukraine on Friday - state news agency
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine on Friday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources quoted by the state news agency Anadolu. The visit would come a week after Ukraine announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release cargo ships that have been trapped in its ports after the termination of the main deal.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine on Friday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources quoted by the state news agency Anadolu. Turkish officials have repeatedly expressed interest in a mediation role between Russia and Ukraine to re-initiate the Black Sea grain deal.
Russia has blockaded Ukrainian ports since it invaded its neighbour in February 2022, and threatened to treat all vessels as potential military targets after pulling out of a U.N.-backed safe-passage deal for Black Sea grain exports last month. The visit would come a week after Ukraine announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release cargo ships that have been trapped in its ports after the termination of the main deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Blast injures four near grain silos at Turkish port -TRT
Ukrainian troops creating conditions to advance - commander-in-chief
Ukrainian troops creating conditions to advance - commander-in-chief
Blast injures 10 near grain silos at Turkish port
Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near Moscow - defence ministry