INS Sunayna enters port of Durban

INS Sunayna entered port of Durban, South Africa on 21 Aug 23. The ship undertook passage exercise with South African Navy Ship SAS King Sekhukhune I off Durban. Post exchange of pleasantries at sea, the ship entered Durban harbour. The ship was received by Cdr Kenneth Singh officiating Flag Officer Commanding Naval Base Durban and HCI Pretoria Officials.

The visit apart from commemorating 30 years of diplomatic partnership between India and South Africa is aimed at enhancing interoperability, jointness and mutual cooperation between both Indian Navy and South Africa Navy. During the port call, the two navies will share best practices and experiences through professional interactions, subject matter expert exchanges and cross deck visits, additionally social interactions with senior military and civil dignitaries are also planned.

(With Inputs from PIB)