Man found dead on footpath in Delhi

The body of a man was found from a footpath in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony on Tuesday, police said. An information was received around 6.30 am regarding the body lying near Khanna Market, they said The victim has been identified as Shiva, a resident of Harijan Camp, Mehar Chand Market, Lodhi Colony. He was having injuries on his hand, leg and back side of the head. The deceased was addicted to drugs and was involved in eight cases, police said. Further investigation is on, they added.

