Jharkhand cops arrest bodyguard of convicted gangster's wife with eight pistols and ammunition

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 22-08-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 16:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bodyguard of convicted gangster Sujit Sinha's wife was arrested with eight pistols and cartridges from Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The gangster is currently serving a jail term in Ranchi in connection with a murder case.

SP Reeshma Ramesan said the bodyguard, Manish Kumar Ram alias Mayank Verma (28), was apprehended from a place under Rehala police station area of the district following a tip-off.

She said the bodyguard had a criminal antecedent and cases against him were pending in Kankengadi and Sukhdevnagar police stations of Ranchi. Ram was released on bail in February after remaining in judicial custody for 18 months, she said.

Ramesan said the bodyguard was nabbed from a bus on way to Medininagar from Raipur.

The SP said the accused told police that he was going to deliver the firearms and ammunition to the gangster's wife Riya Sinha.

No sooner the bus was intercepted and checking of suspicious passengers began, SP said the accused made an abortive attempt to flee with a black bag carrying the pistols and ammunition in it but was caught.

The SP said five pistols were of 7.65mm bore, two 9mm bore and one 7.62mm bore, she said, adding five live cartridges each of 7.65mm and 7.62 mm bore, two pieces of 9mm bore and three empty cartridges of 7.65mm bore were recovered from his possession.

