China 'determined' to deepen ties with South Africa - Xi
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-08-2023
China's determination to deepen friendly and cooperative relations with South Africa will not change no matter how the world changes, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday in South Africa's Pretoria.
Xi is in South Africa for a state visit and to attend a BRICS leaders' meeting from Aug. 22-24.
