African Union suspends Niger until 'effective restoration of constitutional order'

The African Union on Tuesday suspended Niger from all of its institutions and activities following last month's coup “until the effective restoration of constitutional order.” The council of the 55-nation bloc made the decision after mutinous soldiers overthrew Niger's democratically elected president last month, and have quickly entrenched themselves in power, rebuffing most dialogue efforts. President Mohamed Bazoum, his wife and son have been kept under house arrest in the capital.

