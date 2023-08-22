Thai PM-elect Srettha pledges to improve lives of Thais, awaits royal approval

Thailand's prime minister-elect Srettha Thavisin thanked lawmakers for giving him a decisive victory in a parliamentary vote on the premiership on Tuesday and promised to improve the livelihoods of the people.

Srettha made only brief remarks to reporters and said he would hold a press conference after he receives the endorsement of Thailand's king. He did not say when that was expected.

