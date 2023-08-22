Left Menu

Central Africa militia leader tells ICC he had no role in 2013-14 violence

There are already two ongoing trials before the court involving two other anti-balaka leaders and one Seleka leader. Tuesday's hearing was for prosecutors to prove there were substantial grounds to formally charge Mokom with 20 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity - including murder, rape, persecution and deportation - committed by militias that he supported and coordinated.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:19 IST
Central Africa militia leader tells ICC he had no role in 2013-14 violence

A former militia leader from the Central African Republic on Tuesday told judges at the International Criminal Court that he played no part in any of the violent attacks on Muslim civilians in 2013 and 2014 that prosecutors want to charge him with. Prosecutors have said that Maxime Jeoffroy Eli Mokom Gawaka, a former national coordinator of so-called anti-balaka militias, played a key role in a plan to violently target the Muslim civilian population of the Central African Republic (CAR) in 2013 and 2014.

Prosecutors say the anti-balaka killed hundreds of Muslim civilians and forced thousands to leave their homes. "I absolutely deny having a part in any plan that involved the crimes that have been charged," Mokom told the court.

CAR has been mired in violence since a coalition of mostly northern and predominantly Muslim rebels known as Seleka, or "Alliance" in the Sango language, seized power in March 2013. Their dominance gave rise to the opposing anti-balaka Christian militias. The ICC has been investigating the violence in CAR since May 2014. There are already two ongoing trials before the court involving two other anti-balaka leaders and one Seleka leader.

Tuesday's hearing was for prosecutors to prove there were substantial grounds to formally charge Mokom with 20 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity - including murder, rape, persecution and deportation - committed by militias that he supported and coordinated. "He was the one who looked for ammunition, coordinated the deployment of anti-balaka in the prefectures and oversaw the attacks," prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang said.

Mokom told the court he was a refugee stuck in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo for most of the period referenced in the charges. He added that the anti-balaka militias were demonized for political reasons and listed several alleged atrocities committed by rival Seleka groups. Judges will issue a decision on the charges within 60 days of the end of the hearings. If they decide to confirm some or all of the charges against Mokom, the case will proceed to trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023