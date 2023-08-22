Ukrainian 'saboteur' group stopped from crossing into Russia's Bryansk region - governor
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-08-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:19 IST
- Russian Federation
A group of Ukrainian "saboteurs" attempted to breach Russia's border in the Bryansk region, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday.
The attempt was thwarted by Russia's defence ministry, security services and police, Bogomaz said in a post on Telegram.
