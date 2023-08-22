Left Menu

Ukrainian 'saboteur' group stopped from crossing into Russia's Bryansk region - governor

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-08-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:19 IST
Alexander Bogomaz Image Credit: Wikipedia
A group of Ukrainian "saboteurs" attempted to breach Russia's border in the Bryansk region, regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday.

The attempt was thwarted by Russia's defence ministry, security services and police, Bogomaz said in a post on Telegram.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

